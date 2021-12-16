Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.59. 94,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $239.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

