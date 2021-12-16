Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 1,952 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

