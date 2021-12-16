Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 1,952 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
