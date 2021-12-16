Aberdeen New Dawn Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ABD stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 316.59 ($4.18). 32,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. Aberdeen New Dawn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Aberdeen New Dawn

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

