ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ABM stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.