Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $170.76. 106,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $170.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.