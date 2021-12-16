Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BST traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 3,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

