Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $54.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

ACCD stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Accolade has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

