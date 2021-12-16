Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Accor has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.68.

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

