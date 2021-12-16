Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AFIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $99.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.50. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

