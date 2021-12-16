ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 7,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 937,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Specifically, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

