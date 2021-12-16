Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 106,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,303,420 shares.The stock last traded at $583.79 and had previously closed at $630.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

The stock has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $643.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

