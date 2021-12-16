Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) shares were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 6,251,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,804,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £40.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.13.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

