Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 618 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

