Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

