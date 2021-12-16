Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $251,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,246,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $115.32 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

