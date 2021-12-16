Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

