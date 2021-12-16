Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 135,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

