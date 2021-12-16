Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,383 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,717,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

