Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

URI stock opened at $341.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.