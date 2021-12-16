Advisors Preferred LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763,176 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,496,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

