Advisors Preferred LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $378.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

