Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 2,034 VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of HAP opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

