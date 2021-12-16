Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.97 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

