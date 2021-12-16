Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174,600 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 733,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,546,000 after buying an additional 72,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

