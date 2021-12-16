Aeron Hits Market Cap of $3,911.18 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3,911.18 and $38,504.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

