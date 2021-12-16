Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.29.

AMG stock opened at $163.02 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

