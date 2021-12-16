Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 60,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock remained flat at $$128.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

