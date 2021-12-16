Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.79. 346,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average is $258.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

