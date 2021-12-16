Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.49. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,854. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

