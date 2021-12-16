Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 367,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 18.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

