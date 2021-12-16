Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.24

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 45322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

