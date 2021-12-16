AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AGCO by 65.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 54.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 238.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

AGCO opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $96.14 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

