Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 15,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGTI stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

