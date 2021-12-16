Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

