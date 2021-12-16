Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $162.30 and last traded at $164.19. 31,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,541,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.14.

Specifically, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock worth $204,141,683. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.