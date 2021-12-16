Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.27 ($148.62).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €102.50 ($115.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.90. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

