Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 87.9% in November

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.21.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.