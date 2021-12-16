Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.94

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 43864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Amundi bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.