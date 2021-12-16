Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.11 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and approximately $225.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00216092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00594885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,781,523,639 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,639,655 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

