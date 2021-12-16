Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

