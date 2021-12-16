AlloVir, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.94). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,193 shares of company stock worth $2,044,422. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

