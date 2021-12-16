ALLY (ALY) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $35,254.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

