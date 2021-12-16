Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $191.06

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.06, but opened at $187.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $186.88, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

