Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,954.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,764.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

