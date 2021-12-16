Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,889.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,730.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

