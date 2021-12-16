Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,889.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,730.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

