Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.