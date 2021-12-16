Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.