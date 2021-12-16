ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPBLF stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

