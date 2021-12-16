alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

