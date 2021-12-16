Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 36,527 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

